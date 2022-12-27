American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,982,000 after purchasing an additional 641,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,178,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,463,000 after purchasing an additional 230,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.14. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.