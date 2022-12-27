Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,059,316,000 after acquiring an additional 117,644 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN opened at $263.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $140.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

