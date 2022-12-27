Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Analog Devices by 126.8% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 249,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 218,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $163.84 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

