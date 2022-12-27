Analysts Offer Predictions for Paychex, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.74 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAYX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.54 and its 200-day moving average is $120.25. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

