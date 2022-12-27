Analysts Set Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Target Price at $19.67

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSAC opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $574.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

