Analysts Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) PT at $95.13

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 12.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

BOOT stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.89. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $127.17. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.26.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

