Analysts Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) PT at $213.89

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.89.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BURL. UBS Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores Price Performance
Shares of BURL stock opened at $200.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.07. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $295.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
