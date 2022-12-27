Analysts Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) PT at $213.89

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BURL. UBS Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $200.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.07. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $295.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

