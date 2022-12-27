Analysts Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) PT at $213.89

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2022

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BURL. UBS Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $200.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.07. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $295.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.