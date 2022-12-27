Analysts Set Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Target Price at $13.14

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Celestica Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Celestica has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Celestica by 12.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

