Analysts Set International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Target Price at $51.00

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,306.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,306.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $137,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,680 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,510,000 after purchasing an additional 170,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,455,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $37.92 on Friday. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.02.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

