Analysts Set JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) PT at $4.60

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth $91,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.75. JOANN has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

