Analysts Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price at $50.73

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 120,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

