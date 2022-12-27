Analysts Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) PT at $11.43

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

SHO stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $244.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 115.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,288,000 after purchasing an additional 239,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

