Analysts Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) PT at $590.29

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $590.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $565.10 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $612.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.62.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

