Analysts Set WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Target Price at $7.83

Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get WeWork alerts:

Institutional Trading of WeWork

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of WeWork by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WeWork by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of WeWork by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WeWork by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WeWork by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WeWork Stock Down 7.1 %

NYSE WE opened at $1.31 on Friday. WeWork has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $9.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WeWork will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About WeWork

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.