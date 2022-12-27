Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$47.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.28. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$37.57 and a 52 week high of C$55.97. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 18.25.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7894519 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AND. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.50.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

