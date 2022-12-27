Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$47.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.28. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$37.57 and a 52 week high of C$55.97. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 18.25.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7894519 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Recommended Stories
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.