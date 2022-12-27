Ankr 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.69 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $161.70 million and approximately $12.69 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037140 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00040099 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005894 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00227580 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01672455 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $12,846,754.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.