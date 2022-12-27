Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 94.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.1%.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ARI opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 22.02, a quick ratio of 22.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $167,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,917.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.