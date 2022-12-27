Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $10.59 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $726,507.37 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00069648 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00055476 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008051 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023130 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004154 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

