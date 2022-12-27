Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,274 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,281 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.00.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

