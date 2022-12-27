Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $443.61 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $524.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.23.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

