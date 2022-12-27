Arden Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.09. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.