Arden Trust Co Buys 980 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 331,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 35,402 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 50,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,046,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 329,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9 %

Fiserv stock opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FISV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

