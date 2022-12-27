Arden Trust Co Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 17.0% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $6,724,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 19.0% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,738 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 10.5% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,262 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $116.25 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $170.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day moving average of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

