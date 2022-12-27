Arden Trust Co Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $177.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

