Arden Trust Co Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN opened at $263.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

