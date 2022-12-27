Arden Trust Co Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after purchasing an additional 931,177 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

