Arden Trust Co Sells 104 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.92. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

