Arden Trust Co Sells 29 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $540.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $531.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

