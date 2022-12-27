Arden Trust Co Sells 98 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $94,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 145.1% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $168,060,000 after purchasing an additional 778,900 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.85 and a 200-day moving average of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

