Arden Trust Co Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after buying an additional 1,272,778 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

