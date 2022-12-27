ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 61,618 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.44% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $29,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.57.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

