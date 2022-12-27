ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.8% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $80,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $191.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

