ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 11,530 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

NYSE UPS opened at $177.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

