ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $7.39 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 338,875 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 87,027 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 20.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 163.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.