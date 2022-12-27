ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,869 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.38% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $82,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. King Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average of $99.04. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $115.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

