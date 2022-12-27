ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 57,462 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,462 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.81% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $28,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $74.89. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $87.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

