ARGI Investment Services LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,950 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.