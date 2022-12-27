ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 24,254 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,254 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 1.65% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $47,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $33.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

