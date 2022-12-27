ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $20,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VBR opened at $159.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $183.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.55 and a 200-day moving average of $158.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.