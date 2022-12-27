ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 61,341 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,413,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,341 shares during the period. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF comprises 0.9% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.80% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF worth $25,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISWN. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 355.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $25.39.

