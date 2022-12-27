Artis REIT (AX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Artis REIT Stock Performance

Artis REIT has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($1.18). The firm had revenue of C$94.11 million for the quarter.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

