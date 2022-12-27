Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $242.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.0 %

TEAM opened at $127.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.94 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $399.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.67 and its 200 day moving average is $196.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares in the company, valued at $91,458,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,458,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $97,041.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,712,876.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,124 shares of company stock worth $44,007,229. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Atlassian by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 23.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 31.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

