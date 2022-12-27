AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in AT&T were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

