AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.6% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in AT&T by 22.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 99.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.