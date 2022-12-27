Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Purchases C$10,400.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$10,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,922,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,199,482.64.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

CVE AU opened at C$0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.95 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$1.36.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

