AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 2.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,209 shares of company stock valued at $81,343,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Stock Up 1.1 %

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,430.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,454.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,268.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $25.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

