AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Raised by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 639.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,430.65 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,454.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2,268.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $25.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,209 shares of company stock valued at $81,343,400. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

