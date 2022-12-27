Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Stake Increased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 306,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,292,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 86.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

AVUV stock opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67.

