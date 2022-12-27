Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives $44.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 110.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 49.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 442.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

