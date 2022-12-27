Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $256.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

